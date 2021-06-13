IDF Debuts Drone Swarms to Seek and Attack Hidden Targets

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has successfully tested an airborne high-power laser that can shoot down drones, technology it hopes to deploy on a larger scale in the coming years. Israel already boasts a large and sophisticated air defense system. The military says it had a 90% interception rate against thousands of rockets fired from Gaza during last month’s 11-day war. The laser technology would complement the existing system. A Defense Ministry official says a prototype, developed with Elbit Systems, was mounted on a civilian plane and successfully shot down “several” drones in a recent test over the Mediterranean Sea.