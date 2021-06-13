IDF Debuts Drone Swarms to Seek and Attack Hidden Targets
The recent clashes between Israel and terror organizations in Gaza (operation Guardians of the Wall) demonstrated some of the forceful methods a nation-state may employ against aggression from non-state actors. Through the 15-day conflict that erupted after the rocket attack on Jerusalem, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) responded with massive aerial attacks, performed primarily by the Israel Air Force (IAF) using precision-guided munitions. These attacks were directed at terror targets such as buildings known to host command posts; multiple rocket launchers dug in underground points amid populated neighborhoods and industrial facilities that were part of Gaza’s military supply chain.defense-update.com