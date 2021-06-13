Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $16.42 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.63.