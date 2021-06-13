Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $16.42 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)
Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 130.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,523 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $16,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.rivertonroll.com