Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)
Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.rivertonroll.com