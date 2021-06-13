20,000 Shares in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) Purchased by MYDA Advisors LLC

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $2,901,869,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after buying an additional 4,822,558 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,768,000 after buying an additional 3,226,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,954,000 after buying an additional 1,376,222 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.