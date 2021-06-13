Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

20,000 Shares in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) Purchased by MYDA Advisors LLC

By William Tyler
rivertonroll.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Other institutional investors have also added to...

rivertonroll.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Myda#Gtpau#Sec#News Ratings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SDI Group (LON:SDI) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $185.17

Shares of SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 185.17 ($2.42) and traded as high as GBX 208 ($2.72). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 199 ($2.60), with a volume of 200,086 shares traded.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,877 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,877 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of 51job worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 600 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Purchases 36,917 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 284.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,917 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 36,917 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 24.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 314,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,389 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $35,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 80,102 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $2,901,869,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after buying an additional 4,822,558 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,768,000 after buying an additional 3,226,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,954,000 after buying an additional 1,376,222 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 252,077 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,346,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,077 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Datadog worth $195,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 146,131 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 225.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 146,131 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SS&C Technologies worth $14,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Barrett Asset Management LLC Purchases 455 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Principal Street Partners LLC Acquires 5,637 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 175.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Buys 646 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 1,031 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,445 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of Manhattan Associates worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,887 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings […]
Stocksinvesting.com

Kepler Capital Stick to Their Hold Rating for Dassault Systemes S.A. (ADR)

Kepler Capital analyst Laurent Daure maintained a Hold rating on Dassault Systemes S.A. (ADR) on Friday, setting a price target of EUR170, which is approximately 13.76% below the present share price of $233.86. Daure expects Dassault Systemes S.A. (ADR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the second...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Distillate Capital Partners LLC Purchases 3,772 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.