Argent Trust Co Lowers Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)
Argent Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.rivertonroll.com