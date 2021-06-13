Cancel
Argent Trust Co Lowers Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

By Amelie Mason
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArgent Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Federated Hermes Inc. Has $36.15 Million Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 435,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $36,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103,257 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.42% of Medical Properties Trust worth $175,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other brokerages have also commented on TFII. BMO Capital Markets lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARCB. Vertical Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.15.
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The RealReal, Inc. Boosted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The RealReal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.58). KeyCorp also issued estimates for The RealReal’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.
Stockstickerreport.com

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells $91,501.41 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $91,501.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,712,632.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,307 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of NeoGenomics worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,877 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,877 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of 51job worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,070 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000. A...
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,665 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $37,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Shares of DLNG stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.07...
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 771,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,070 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $170,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,034 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Spire were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksWKRB News

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Stockstickerreport.com

Short Interest in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Grows By 18.0%

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,140,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the May 13th total of 6,050,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Declines By 15.8%

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 525,500 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the May 13th total of 624,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 4,000 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Salt Lake City, UTtheenterpriseleader.com

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTR. HSBC upgraded shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.40.