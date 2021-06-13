iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC
CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,930 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $43,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.rivertonroll.com