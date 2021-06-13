Cancel
Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

By Rob Hiaasen
rivertonroll.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

rivertonroll.com
