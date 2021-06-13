iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.5% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.