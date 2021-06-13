iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position
Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 1.9% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $12,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.rivertonroll.com