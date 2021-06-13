Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

By Michael Baxter
rivertonroll.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVan Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 1.9% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $12,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

rivertonroll.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esgu#Msci#Asset Management#Ishares Esg#Msci Usa Etf Lrb#Esgu#Valmark Advisers Inc#Holdingschannel Com#News Ratings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
ETF
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Impala Asset Management LLC Invests $17.58 Million in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 122,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,578,000. Impala Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of AGCO as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wolff Financial Management LLC Acquires 1,286 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.5% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lido Advisors LLC Has $7.34 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. Buys 59,423 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,423 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $27,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

4,937 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000. Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Institutional...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

3D L Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

3D L Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 38,104 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

IMA Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 80.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,104 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. A number of other research firms also recently commented on TWLO....
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 15,972 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,972 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 646 Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The India Fund were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Has $649,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Manchester Capital Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 437.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Q Capital Solutions Acquires 6,670 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Q Capital Solutions raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,830 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 6.3% of Q Capital Solutions’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. […]
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,697 Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ethic Inc. Invests $234,000 in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCF. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Has $81.38 Million Stake in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,901,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,330,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Radius Health worth $81,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.