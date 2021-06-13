Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Has $7.02 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)
Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.0% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.rivertonroll.com