Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)
Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 15.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.rivertonroll.com