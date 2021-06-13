Cancel
Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

By Lars Charter
rivertonroll.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrinceton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 15.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,265,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 629,149 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.42% of CenterPoint Energy worth $187,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 269 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 93.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.4% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Everett Harris & Co. CA Decreases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,889 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New Investment in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 177,016 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,000. Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POSH. BlackRock Inc. purchased...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,578 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DRW Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockscom-unik.info

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other brokerages have also commented on TFII. BMO Capital Markets lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jrs Investments Llc Sells 9,993 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $629,559.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Salt Lake City, UTbaseballnewssource.com

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “. Several other...
Stockstickerreport.com

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells $91,501.41 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $91,501.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,712,632.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “. Shares of KMDA opened at $5.79 on Tuesday....
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Has $67.57 Million Position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,032,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314,387 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $67,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $86,000 Position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.