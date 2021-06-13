Senator Reverend Warnock Applauds Emergency Broadband Benefit Program for Expanding Broadband Affordability in Georgia, Leads Charge to Expand Access to Rural Georgians With Limited, No Connectivity

U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) celebrated the up to $5 million in federal funding headed to Georgia households to subsidize the cost of broadband internet, ensuring Georgia households can fully participate in their local communities and economies. This week, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel announced the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program (EBB) enrolled over 2.3 million households into the subsidy program initiated by Congress, including nearly 100,000 households in Georgia. Since mid-May, households in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands and American Samoa were approved to receive a discount on their monthly internet bills and have selected a participating EBB provider to receive internet service at home. Senator Warnock continues to fulfill his campaign promise to prioritize and fight for rural broadband expansion—from emphasizing the need for reliable broadband internet infrastructure in rural communities like Waverly Hall, GA during a visit last month to WavCom, a rural broadband provider in the area, to cosponsoring the Accessible, Affordable Internet for All Act, which would expand the EBB and authorize additional funding to deploy high-speed broadband infrastructure.