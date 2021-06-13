Orange Acoustic Pedal: The Premier Guitar Review
Streamlined and intuitive. Nice range in controls. 18V means extra headroom. Quiet. Busy graphics make control names hard to read. I understand why a lot of my acoustic-playing chums avoid DI boxes. They aren't the sexiest pedals in the world, and a lot of them can look pretty intimidating—with parametric EQs, notch filters, phase switches, and other highly inorganic devices that don't do much for a focused, spontaneous performance mindset. But the fact is that even a simple DI can prevent a lot of headaches. And the very streamlined Orange Acoustic Pedal (which seems conceived for the DI-averse) makes fixing or fine-tuning a baseline amplified acoustic tone feel a lot less like a chore.www.premierguitar.com