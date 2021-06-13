Cancel
Emily Ratajkowski criticizes Judd Apatow movie to pal Amy Schumer

By Nicki Gostin
Page Six
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile speaking with Amy Schumer for the Tribeca Festival, Emily Ratajkowski criticized “This is 40” — a movie directed by Schumer’s mentor, Judd Apatow. Specifically, she decried the character Desi, played by Megan Fox, who works in a boutique but is an escort on the side. “So that movie is...

Emily Ratajkowski
Judd Apatow
Amy Schumer
Howard Stern
Megan Fox
Paul Rudd
