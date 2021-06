After walking it off in the tenth inning last night, the Colorado Rockies will look to win their sixth straight game tonight against the Milwaukee Brewers. Adrian Houser (4-5, 3.62 ERA) will take the mound for Milwaukee with the unenviable task of facing the Colorado lineup at Coors Field. Houser has been on a bit of a hot stretch, posting a 1.71 ERA over his last four outings that included three starts. In his one career outing against the Rockies, Houser allowed just one hit and no runs in his four innings of work.