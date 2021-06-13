Cancel
Norfolk, VA

MacArthur Memorial celebrates 5 millionth visitor

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 9 days ago
NORFOLK, Va. - One local museum has proved to be quite the attraction. The MacArthur Memorial recently welcomed its 5 millionth visitor on June 11.

Debra Bezanis of Illinois was visiting Norfolk with her husband and two teenage daughters. She was greeted by Col. William Davis (USMC, Ret.), the Executive Director of the General Douglas MacArthur Foundation, and was presented with special gifts, including an Easton Press commemorative edition of General MacArthur’s autobiography.

Since opening in 1964, the MacArthur Memorial has drawn millions of visitors to Downtown Norfolk. The museum welcomed its 1 millionth visitor in 1967, its 2 millionth visitor in 1973, its 3 millionth visitor in 1983 and its 4 millionth visitor in 1998.

For 57 years, the MacArthur Memorial has been a partnership between the City of Norfolk and the General Douglas MacArthur Foundation. It has developed into an internationally recognized research and education center dedicated to preserving and presenting the story of General of the Army Douglas MacArthur and that of the millions of men and women who served in World War I, World War II and the Korean War.

