JACKSON, MI -- The Jackson County Animal Shelter, 3770 Spring Arbor Road, has many pets available for adoption. Hallie is a female 4-year-old American Staffordshire mix dog who is mostly white with unique black markings. Hallie is a happy, active girl who enjoys the outside and is working on learning commands and walking on the leash. Someone has taught her to jump up on your chest for a hug, which she loves to do.