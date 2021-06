The Sultana softball team was down to its final out, twice, in the eighth inning. Trailing 1-0 against Louisville High, all hope could have been lost by the Sultans. With runners on first and third, lefty Kelsey Kerns caught a fastball she liked and roped it into the left-center gap. The runner on first was moving with the pitch and scored easily at home and the Sultans emerged victorious 2-1 to move onto the quarterfinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs.