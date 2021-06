Roger Federer lost in round two of the Noventi Open to Felix Auger-Aliassime on Wednesday afternoon. Federer was hoping to get some more grass-court match practice under his belt in advance of Wimbledon, but he bowed out of a tournament he has won 10 times when he fell to Auger-Aliassime 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. It was an especially disappointing third set from the Swiss, who started well but saw his level continue to decrease as the match went on.