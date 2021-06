SAN ANTONIO — A fight over a woman escalated to a deadly shooting late Sunday night on the west side, police said. And several hours later, a suspect was arrested. According to the San Antonio Police Department, two men got into an argument at a home in the 800 block of Pleasure Park Drive around 10 p.m.– then one shot the other in the chest. The Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Curtis Tarnell, 33. Devonte Campbell, 34, is accused of murder.