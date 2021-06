Fully vaccinated workers in California do not have to wear a mask at the workplace. Cal/OSHA approved a revised set of pandemic rules yesterday in a 5-to-1 vote. It will allow employees who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus the same freedoms as if they are off the job. Governor Gavin Newsom also issued an executive order to speed up the timeline of when the ruling goes into effect. The rules go into effect upon their filing with the Secretary of State.