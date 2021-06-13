Cancel
POTUS

Lara Trump calls on Americans at border to 'arm up and get guns and be ready'

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
 8 days ago
Lara Trump , the daughter-in-law of former President Trump , called on Americans living at the southern border to “arm up and get guns and be ready” in response to the influx of migrants arriving at the U.S. border.

“I don’t know what you tell the people that live at the southern border. I guess they better arm up and get guns and be ready, and maybe they’re gonna have to take matters into their own hands,” she said during an appearance on Fox’s “Justice with Judge Jeanine” on Saturday.

“People should never make this dangerous journey here. It’s bad for Americans. It’s bad for the migrants. It’s bad all around,” she added, according to Mediaite.

Her comments come on the heels of Vice President Harris’s trip to Guatemala and Mexico, which focused on the border.

Biden in March tapped Harris to lead the administration’s efforts to control the flow of migrants seeking entry to the U.S. at the southern border.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on Thursday said it encountered the highest number of people seeking to cross the U.S.-Mexico border this year in May, with 180,034 encounters.

That number was slightly up from the 178,854 encounters documented in April.

