Author David Ebenbach writes a piece for Female First upon the release of his new book How To Mars. My book How to Mars was inspired by the crazy (and quite possibly fraudulent) Mars One project, which promised to send a couple dozen people on a one-way trip to Mars. This raised two questions for me: Who would sign up for something like that? And what would it really be like if they went? Well, Mars One seems to have gone silent, but at least I finished the book!