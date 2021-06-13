Cancel
From Scratch: Permutation Feature Importance for ML Interpretability

Cover picture for the articleUse permutation feature importance to discover which features in your dataset are useful for prediction — implemented from scratch in python. Advanced topics in machine learning are dominated by black box models. As the name suggests, black box models are complex models where it’s extremely hard to understand how model inputs are combined to make predictions. Deep learning models like artificial neural networks and ensemble models like random forests, gradient boosting learners, and model stacking are examples of black box models that yield remarkably accurate predictions in a variety of domains from urban planning to computer vision.

