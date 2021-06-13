From Scratch: Permutation Feature Importance for ML Interpretability

In his third of 3 laws, the late science fiction writer Sir Arthur Clarke once surmised that "any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic."[1] To those unfamiliar with the methods of machine learning (ML), it seems almost magical to see a computer interpret an ECG—a technique that, for a human, requires many years of training, as well as continued practice—in less than a second. Yet, computers are the furthest thing from magical. Computers are machines—machines that execute a script exactly as it is written by a human. They are machines that do not get bored, hungry, distracted, or sick and are more than capable of doing the same thing over and over again. One requires little imagination to see how a computer that is trained to replicate human skills in medical diagnosis could be useful in today's fast-paced, high-volume world of health care. Yet, before we place our lives and livelihoods in the hands of a computer algorithm, how do we know we can trust it? What is the process for obtaining trust in a model?