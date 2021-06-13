Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Visualizing Audio Pipelines with Streamlit

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExamine the effect of augmentations in your browser. When working with image data, practitioners often use augmentations. Augmentations are techniques that artificially and randomly alter the data to increase diversity. Applying such transformations to the training data makes the model more robust. For image data, frequently used candidates are rotating, resizing, or blurring. The effects of the transformations are easy to see and comprehend. Even multiple augmentations can be grasped quickly, as the following example shows:

towardsdatascience.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Visualization#Audio Files#Audio Player#Gui#Frequencymask
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Sciencearxiv.org

Check It Again: Progressive Visual Question Answering via Visual Entailment

While sophisticated Visual Question Answering models have achieved remarkable success, they tend to answer questions only according to superficial correlations between question and answer. Several recent approaches have been developed to address this language priors problem. However, most of them predict the correct answer according to one best output without checking the authenticity of answers. Besides, they only explore the interaction between image and question, ignoring the semantics of candidate answers. In this paper, we propose a select-and-rerank (SAR) progressive framework based on Visual Entailment. Specifically, we first select the candidate answers relevant to the question or the image, then we rerank the candidate answers by a visual entailment task, which verifies whether the image semantically entails the synthetic statement of the question and each candidate answer. Experimental results show the effectiveness of our proposed framework, which establishes a new state-of-the-art accuracy on VQA-CP v2 with a 7.55% improvement.
Coding & Programminginsiderattack.net

A Visual Guide to NodeJS Streams

Imagine you have a pile of bricks somewhere. And you want to build a wall with those bricks here. Let’s say you have a friend to help move the bricks. To start building, you now have two options. You can either wait until your friend brings the whole pile of bricks to you, or you can start building as soon as you have a few bricks to start with, while your friend keeps bringing more bricks.
TrafficDaily Item

Rabbittransit creates guide for visually impaired

Rabbittransit has recently partnered with the Pennsylvania Council of the Blind to create audio accessible formats of their Paratransit Shared Ride Guide to assist individuals who are impacted by a visual impairment. The Paratransit Shared Ride Guide provides details and instructions on how to use the Shared Ride Service including...
Softwaresoftpedia.com

Visual Studio Solution Cleaner 1.5.0.0

If you are one of the programmers who fancy Visual Studio instead of other IDEs, then you probably know what cleaning a solution means. There is a command called just like that, “Clean Solution”, which helps you get rid of the intermediate files that are generated while working on a project, while carefully preserving components and the project files. The purpose is to eliminate unnecessary data and reduce the size of the final solution.
Computersbetterprogramming.pub

Data Visualization With React Plotly

In the world of data science or other research, charts and other visualization techniques are critical. Moreover, when it comes to sharing your findings with the rest of the world, you need to render those charts on a website or in a PDF file. So how do you display them? The most common way of displaying the charts is via images.
ElectronicsTrustedReviews

Fauna Audio Glasses Review

The Fauna Audio Glasses are stylish, comfortable to wear and come with one of the nicest charging cases I’ve ever seen. If all you want is a pair of glasses that allow you to listen to podcasts then you’ll be set, but the device falls short where audio quality is concerned.
Mathematicsjohndcook.com

Visual geometry

If you’re puzzled by the title of this post, allow me to explain. A natural reaction would be “Isn’t geometry intrinsically visual?” Indeed, geometry is motivated by things we can visualize. But modern developments of geometry have become heavy with formal machinery, so much so that one could reasonably ask “What happened to the geometry?”
Cell Phonespredictivehacks.com

How To Create an Instagram Profile Analyzer App Using Python and Streamlit

Streamlit is a great library that helps us create python apps with minimum effort. Not only it’s easy but its UI is beautiful and seems very professional. Our Idea for this post is to create an Instagram Dashboard having some descriptive statistics about a user’s profile like most frequent hashtags, top liked posts, engagement rate, etc. Having said that, we need an application that takes as input a user name and will scrape its information from Instagram to return the final Dashboard.
Softwaremacbed.com

Visual Studio Code 1.57.0

Visual Studio Code provides developers with a new choice of developer tool that combines the simplicity and streamlined experience of a code editor with the best of what developers need for their core code-edit-debug cycle. Visual Studio Code is the first code editor, and first cross-platform development tool – supporting OSX, Linux, and Windows – in the Visual Studio family.
Computersdrawer.design

Visual Design Principles in UX

Every website, app, or digital product is constructed of certain elements with a visual appearance. These are, for instance, the fonts, the lines, the shapes, the colors, etc. We can also refer to them as the building blocks of a website. Visual design principles give these building blocks meaning by defining a particular structure.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

How to Detect, Handle and Visualize Outliers

When I first started developing data science projects, I didn’t care about data visualization nor outlier detection, I only cared about creating cool models. But as soon as I started checking other data scientist’s code I realized that the data quality can be even more important than the model itself so I started paying more attention to the exploratory data analysis (EDA) part and I realized how foolish I was being.
Coding & Programmingiximiuz.com

Prometheus vector matching rules visualized

PromQL looks neat and powerful. And at first sight, simple. But when you start using it for real, you'll quickly notice that it's far from being trivial. Searching the Internet for query explanation rarely helps - most articles focus on pretty high-level overviews of the language's most basic capabilities. That's how I found myself reading the Prometheus code implementing binary operations on vectors. Reading the code, feeding my Prometheus playground with some artificial metric data, running test queries, and validating some assumptions, finally helped me understand the vector matching logic. Below are my findings.
Computersapppicker.com

DropTask - Visual To-Do List

DropTask is a different kind of to-do list. Most to-do lists are just that, lists. This one has circular groupings that you can customize categories for. You initially have six groupings for home, errands, office, calls, waiting for, and computer. For most projects, that will be plenty, but if you need a category for school, or baseball, for example, then you can easily create them.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Correlation Explained Visually

A geometrical approach to Pearson correlation helps to understand it in depth and to interpret its outcome more accurately. Every now and then, someone comes and says “I’ve finally found a replacement for Pearson correlation”. The truth is that — despite its shortcomings — Pearson correlation (a.k.a. r coefficient) is surprisingly hard to replace, due to its simplicity, robustness and reliability.
Coding & Programminggitconnected.com

Build Web UI for your Machine learning, Deep Learning Project with Streamlit in minutes

The fastest way to build web UI using python only. Zero front‑end experience required. I’m going to show you how to build web UIs for your python ML project in less than 10 minutes. The Streamlit open-source Python library provides an API to build and deploy in their server very easily. I’ll walk you through step by step. As the machine learning project will be using Zero-Reference Deep Curve Estimation for Low-Light Image Enhancement from GitHub. you can find the full paper here.
ChemistryPhys.org

Visualizing cement hydration on a molecular level

The concrete world that surrounds us owes its shape and durability to chemical reactions that start when ordinary Portland cement is mixed with water. Now, MIT scientists have demonstrated a way to watch these reactions under real-world conditions, an advance that may help researchers find ways to make concrete more sustainable.
Sciencearxiv.org

Learning to Predict Visual Attributes in the Wild

Visual attributes constitute a large portion of information contained in a scene. Objects can be described using a wide variety of attributes which portray their visual appearance (color, texture), geometry (shape, size, posture), and other intrinsic properties (state, action). Existing work is mostly limited to study of attribute prediction in specific domains. In this paper, we introduce a large-scale in-the-wild visual attribute prediction dataset consisting of over 927K attribute annotations for over 260K object instances. Formally, object attribute prediction is a multi-label classification problem where all attributes that apply to an object must be predicted. Our dataset poses significant challenges to existing methods due to large number of attributes, label sparsity, data imbalance, and object occlusion. To this end, we propose several techniques that systematically tackle these challenges, including a base model that utilizes both low- and high-level CNN features with multi-hop attention, reweighting and resampling techniques, a novel negative label expansion scheme, and a novel supervised attribute-aware contrastive learning algorithm. Using these techniques, we achieve near 3.7 mAP and 5.7 overall F1 points improvement over the current state of the art. Further details about the VAW dataset can be found at this http URL.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Debugging Python Code Visually

Are you one of those programmers who use the print() command for debugging your python code or functions? If the answer is yes then you are not alone, most of the python programmers who use Jupyter notebook debug their code like this. There is nothing wrong with it but it is not a convenient way of how we should debug our code.
Technologymobileworldlive.com

Spotify tunes into social audio

Spotify launched a rebranded version of a sports chat service as part of a move to fend off growing competition by diversifying its original content to boost user engagement. Its Greenroom app is a successor to Locker Room, a verbal chat service Spotify took over in March. It launched today (16 June) on iOS and Android in more than 135 markets.