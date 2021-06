Google Lens has slowly become one of the most useful augmented reality apps, so Apple has decided to build its own rival in iOS 15. At WWDC 2021, Apple announced that “Live Text” and “Visual Look Up” will be coming to the iPhone’s Camera and Photos app as part of iOS 15. And both are direct rivals to Google Lens, which has become an increasingly powerful way to search the real world through your smartphone camera on both Android and iOS.