School district refused to let domestic-abuse victim return to work

By Clark Kauffman
Posted by 
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KhJbq_0aSwPaFe00

An Iowa school district acted unreasonably when it refused to let a teacher who had been the victim of domestic abuse return to work without first seeking counseling.

The school district’s actions resulted in the teacher losing pay and employment, even though she posed no threat to anyone at the school, the judge found.

Mara Butler, who worked for the Graettinger Terril Community School District in Palo Alto County since 2016, was a full-time industrial technical arts teacher last year when she was the victim of domestic abuse.

The police were involved in the incident, but Butler was not charged with a crime. School officials learned of the incident and, according to state records, they contacted her last September and informed her that she was required, as a condition of her employment, to receive counseling and treatment. She also was required to obtain from a licensed therapist a release that would allow her to return to work.

According to state records, Butler had difficulty finding a counselor that provided services near her home. She informed the district of that fact in late September and also explained to school officials that while she believed their request was unreasonable, she was trying to comply. She was then placed on involuntary leave of absence without pay until she could provide the required release.

Butler continued searching the area near her home for a certified counselor that met the district’s criteria and in February 2021 she found a therapist 125 miles away in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

She attended the counseling and provided the cleared-for-duty report to the school in March of this year. The district allegedly indicated it was dissatisfied with her actions during the entire process, and it required her to sign an intent-to-resign contract if she was to remain on the employer’s medical insurance plan through the remainder of the school year.

Butler applied for unemployment for the period she was out of work and was initially denied benefits, which led to an appeal hearing before Administrative Law Judge Duane Golden.

Golden recently awarded Butler benefits, ruling that the districts’ demand that Butler “obtain fit-for-duty counseling, and a written release to return to work after she was assaulted by a domestic partner, was unreasonable.”

The judge noted that Butler “did not pose a threat to anyone at the school, and the employer did not have sufficient cause to place claimant on an involuntary leave of absence while she was forced to seek counseling services.”

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com
