If You Notice This in Your Mouth, It Could Be the Sign of a Heart Attack
Heart disease is the leading cause of mortality around the world, with heart attacks and strokes accounting for roughly a third of all deaths each year. And according to new data released this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), last year saw record high numbers of heart-related deaths. "In raw numbers, there were about 32,000 more heart disease deaths than the year before," NBC News reported, citing the CDC's data.bestlifeonline.com