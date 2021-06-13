Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

If You Notice This in Your Mouth, It Could Be the Sign of a Heart Attack

By Lauren Gray
Posted by 
Best Life
Best Life
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Heart disease is the leading cause of mortality around the world, with heart attacks and strokes accounting for roughly a third of all deaths each year. And according to new data released this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), last year saw record high numbers of heart-related deaths. "In raw numbers, there were about 32,000 more heart disease deaths than the year before," NBC News reported, citing the CDC's data.

bestlifeonline.com
Best Life

Best Life

New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
5K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Best Life is your home for expert news and tips on health, aging, relationships, humor, style, culture, and travel—everything you need to live your best life!

 https://bestlifeonline.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Attacks#Heart Failure#Coronary Heart Disease#Back Pain#Cdc#Nbc News#Smi#Harvard Health Publishing#Md#Women S Hospital#Harvard Medical School#The Cleveland Clinic#The Mayo Clinic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This in the Bathroom, It Could Be the First Sign of Diabetes

The symptoms of type 2 diabetes can be notoriously difficult to spot, often developing slowly over long periods of time. If they fly under your radar for long enough, experts say the disease can wreak silent havoc on your blood vessels, kidneys, eyes, extremities, and nervous system. That's exactly why it's so important to know the signs that could tip you off to a problem. In addition to the best-known symptoms of diabetes—such as frequent urination, increased hunger or thirst, blurred vision, or sores that heal slowly—experts have identified one more red flag that could clue you in to your diagnosis. The strange part? It may be happening every time you visit the restroom. Read on to find out if you've got this one subtle symptom.
Relationship AdviceSB Nation

8 Signals That Can Will Warn Your Body A Month Before a Heart Attack

Prevention is better than cure. This simple rule applies to any disease and is especially valuable when symptoms are not properly acknowledged. We will describe crucial symptoms that might occur one month (or even earlier) before a heart attack. You don't need to become a total hypochondriac, but a bit of health awareness never hurt anybody. Pay close attention in case you are at risk. Several often-missed indicators are listed at the end of the article.
SciencePosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This While Walking, It Could Be an Early Sign of Parkinson's

Parkinson's disease is a disorder that affects your movements over time, which makes it a challenging disease to live with. And it's not a condition that necessarily comes with age: Actor Michael J. Fox has been candid about getting diagnosed with Parkinson's when he was just 29 years old after noticing a tiny twitch in one of his fingers. Unfortunately, many symptoms of the disease typically start gradually and can be tough to spot at the beginning of the illness—and early diagnosis is key to managing Parkinson's. That's why it's so important to know what to look for. One study found that you may be able to pinpoint an early sign of the disease in your day-to-day movements. Read on to find out which early Parkinson's symptom you can notice while you're walking.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

Can heart failure cause swollen feet?

Heart failure can cause swelling in the feet. It can also cause swelling in other areas of the body, such as the stomach. The swelling may come and go, but it typically lasts for long periods. Swelling that happens just once and does not recur may have another cause, such as an injury.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Can Do This With Your Thumb, Your Heart May Be in Danger, Study Says

Heart disease is the top killer of people in the U.S. year after year (yes, even in a year like the one we just had). It probably seems like you'd notice if your heart was in trouble, but you'd be surprised how cardiovascular events can sneak up on you. Even if you're doing all the right things—like eating healthy and getting your steps in—there could be hidden signs your heart is at risk that you may not know about. The good news is, according to a new study, there's one simple test you can do right now that can tell if your heart is in danger. Read on to see the easy way you can tell you're at risk.
HealthMinneapolis Star Tribune

For sleep apnea, could a mouth guard be the simple fix?

Many people wear a CPAP machine at night to treat the interrupted breathing of obstructive sleep apnea, a condition that affects an estimated 22 million Americans. But CPAP machines can be noisy, cumbersome and uncomfortable, and many people stop using the devices, which can have dire long-term consequences. Mouth guards...
Diseases & Treatmentsverywellhealth.com

Symptoms of an Enlarged Heart

An enlarged heart, also known as cardiomegaly, is a condition that occurs when the heart has to work harder as a result of stress, infection, or heart disease. The heart is usually the size of a fist, but it has the ability to grow in response to the demands that are placed on it, as is the case during pregnancy, strenuous exercise, and when you have a heart condition.
HealthBrainerd Dispatch

Health Fusion: 6 ways to cut your risk of heart attack and stroke. But take baby steps!

Most of us know that to stay heart-healthy we need to eat right, exercise and maintain a healthy weight. It all sounds so simple. But for whatever reason, lifestyle choices are super hard to change. I can't count the number of times I've started diets and workout routines, only to abandon them a few weeks later. Dr. Stephen Kopecky, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist, says change is difficult because, as the saying goes, we are creatures of habit.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

Eating This Twice a Week Slashes Your Heart Disease Risk, Study Says

By now, you know that keeping your heart healthy involves more than just getting in plenty of exercise. But when it comes to crafting a diet that can help boost your cardiovascular health, you might be overlooking one important food item. In fact, you can significantly reduce your risk of heart disease by eating one food in particular twice a week. Read on to see which magic snack shouldn't be missing from your kitchen.
Diseases & TreatmentsMarietta Daily Journal

Cancer, heart attacks pose high risk for men

Men's health is getting an extra dose of attention this week. National Men's Health Week, which ends Sunday, highlights the need for guys to give their medical care some attention. Health issues can become more severe because many men don't have frequent enough health checkups, Nancy King, St. Joseph Health Educator, said.
WorkoutsPosted by
Best Life

This Exercise Can Make Your Heart Attack Risk Soar, Study Says

People are often told they need to exercise to be healthy, and with good reason: Regular physical activity can help keep both your body and mind sharp. But while there are numerous ways people can add more physical activity to their daily lives, not all exercise is good for everyone. Exercising can put strain on your muscles, including the very important muscles of your heart. In fact, certain exercises can increase your risk of adverse health issues, especially in terms of cardiovascular health. A recent study found that one type of exercise can make your risk of a heart attack soar. Read on to find out what workout you should be holding off on.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This in Your Mouth, Your Dementia Risk Is Higher, Research Shows

You might assume that as you get older, your mind naturally becomes less sharp, but this is not exactly a normal part of aging, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). If you start experiencing memory troubles such as getting lost in a familiar neighborhood, forgetting old memories, or even forgetting the names of your loved ones, these could be signs of dementia, a condition that impairs one's cognitive abilities. Dementia typically affects those who are older, but many people go their entire lives without developing it. There are, however, risk factors to be aware of. Accumulating research has found that your oral health could actually give you insight into your chances of developing dementia. Read on to find out what signs you should be looking for in your mouth.
ScienceSB Nation

10 Ways to Lower Your Heart Attack Risk You Didn't Know About

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is probably occupying most of your attention when it comes to health concerns, but it's important to remember that other health conditions haven't taken a break. Take a heart disease, for example. It is one of the most preventable conditions out there, yet it claims more than 850,000 lives every year in the United States alone. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a person dies of a heart attack every 40 seconds.