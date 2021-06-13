Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Paul Klein Makes French Braids Look Spectacular

By Danielle Cohe n
Posted by 
GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Welcome to another week of Grooming Gods. Summer's in full swing and folks are finding some very new-fangled ways to keep the hair off their necks: braids, buns, and super-shears. Paul Klein. Just when you thought there were no more new grooming ideas: pastel nails, French braids, and chunky jewelry.

www.gq.com
GQMagazine

GQMagazine

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT

Look Sharp. Live Smart.

 http://gq.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mayer
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Justine Skye
Person
Jon M. Chu
Person
Moses Sumney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Open#Braids#Jewelry#Giveon Justine Skye
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Nike
News Break
Fashion
Related
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
GQMagazine

Rick Owens and Diplo Are Here to Fix Your Summer Shoe Rotation (Separately, Sadly)

Two cool new collabs from two cool dudes. June is here, and the first official day of summer is right around the corner. Do you already have a next-level rotation of summertime kicks on deck? If so, good on you. If not, you’re in luck because two top-tier collaborations are set to drop, and both are a surefire way to add a splash of head-turning style to your closet. First up is the latest gothed-out installment from designer Rick Owens and Birkenstock—and just a bit more unexpectedly, the first-ever collaboration between mega-producer-slash-DJ (and shirtless aficionado) Diplo and Crocs.
Beauty & FashionVogue

Gigi Hadid & Baby Khai Are Already Wearing Matching Outfits

While it might be hard to tell in the UK right now, it is, in fact, nearly summer in the northern hemisphere, and Gigi Hadid, for one, is excited. Ahead of the weekend, the 26-year-old posted a triptych of sun-drenched images of herself with baby Khai by the swimming pool on her Pennsylvania farm with the simple caption: “Inhale summer.” Her itsy-bitsy bikini of choice? An emerald and lime-green swimsuit from Frankies Bikinis, with a matching one-piece for her nine-month-old daughter. Developed by Malibu native Francesca Aiello at the age of 17, the playful swimwear brand has become a go-to for the Insta girls, and is known for its “tiny bikini bottoms” in an array of paintbox brights.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
GQMagazine

“The Godfather” of Streetwear Is Just Doing His Best

Streetwear is a world populated with uncompromising egos, but Michael Kopelman, who founded the influential distributor and agency Gimme 5 in London in 1989 is modest—disarmingly so. “I always do my best,” says Kopelman, who, as an original member of the Stüssy Tribe, helped make that label an international brand, brought lines like Hysteric Glamour and A Bathing Ape to the United Kingdom, and collaborated with fashion icons like Judy Blame and James Lebon. “I’m still making mistakes.”
New York City, NYPosted by
GQMagazine

The First Kanye West and the Gap Drop Is Here

The full launch for Kanye West’s Yeezy line with Gap was recently pushed back to sometime later this year, but the brand is releasing an amuse-bouche today. Behold, the very first item from the new partnership: a slightly puffy, metallic sky-blue “round jacket” that’s available for purchase at Gap’s website now.
Hair Caregoodhousekeeping.com

25 Stunning Asymmetrical Bob Haircuts Inspiration for 2021

If you're exploring ways to spice up your hairstyle for summer, you can search no more: the asymmetrical bob haircut is the epitome of chic with a slight edge (literally). Unlike the classic bob, this style is purposely cut unevenly — one side of the hair is longer than the other. It's the perfect look for anyone craving a change that's easy-breezy, thanks to its relatively low maintenance. Even better, the hairstyle can take you from long days to a night out on the town effortlessly.
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

Emma Chamberlain just wore the ultimate summer fashion accessory

YouTuber Emma Chamberlain, owner of one of the best wardrobes on Instagram, always serves a strong accessory game. She just shared a pic of herself relaxing on a sun lounger, and she's wearing summer's most important add-on: colourful sunglasses. (PS - in the market for some? Scroll down to shop our edit.)
ApparelPosted by
GQMagazine

The Hottest Shoe of Quarantine Isn't Anywhere Close to Done

Last year, an unexpected and opulent shoe emerged as a certified hit among today's most adventurous dressers. It was a classic-looking leather clog…adorned with a giant gold chain, and it came from the mind of British designer JW Anderson. The world wasn't used to seeing such shiny and oversized bling on a clog, but the design clearly struck a chord. Everyone from iconic designer and immaculate dresser Marc Jacobs to the wildly stylish writer and taste god Jeremy O. Harris donned a pair. (As did pop star Dua Lipa, further cementing the crossover between men's and women's fashion.)
Designers & Collectionsfashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Stella Maxwell Stuns For Dundas, Gemma Ward Is Back, Plus! The Latest From The Attico and Pyer Moss…

One of the most ubiquitous models of the aughts, Gemma Ward, made a return to the runway at Australian Fashion Week. Walking in a semi-sheer black crochet number at Christopher Esber’s slinky, sultry, and sexy Resort ’22 show, it’s the first time the 33-year-old supermodel had walked in well over a year. The Perth-native has been a fixture in the modeling world since being discovered at just 14-years-old. Ward has three children with her partner David Letts: Kirra, whom she welcomed last June, seven-year-old Naia, and three-year-old Jet.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
GQMagazine

This GQ Staffer Uses a Wavy Summer Dress to Get Her Vibes Right

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Between her day job on GQ's fashion squad and her second life as a talented artist, Courtney Spitznagel often uses her wardrobe to help supercharge her creative juices. “I try to keep an open mind when getting dressed and tap into whatever wavelength I am riding that day,” Courtney says. "I am continuously drawn towards pieces that invigorate and inspire me on a deeper energetic level."
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

Tracee Ellis Ross Turned This Runway Couture Look Into An At-Home Outfit

If you’ve ever looked at an outfit on the runway and said, “I wish I was wearing that” — same. While the majority of people may not be able to get their hands on an exact runway look, especially a haute couture one, a star like Tracee Ellis Ross has little problem in securing an ensemble. As proof, Ross recently wore a Valentino Spring/Summer 2021 couture outfit while at home in a nonchalant manner — she was perched on the edge of her couch and candidly stared out the window. For fans who follow the actor, you know she’s a fashion lover as she is known to post about her different outfits on social media. Various brands that have graced her Instagram grid include Prabal Gurung and Bottega Veneta and her latest Valentino look is truly stunning.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FootwearNews

Emily Ratajkowski Is a Real Life Mermaid in a Glittering Shell Bralette & Neon Maxi Skirt

Emily Ratajkowski kicked off her birthday celebrations in glam fashion. The model, who turns 30 years old today, took to Instagram last night to start her birthday in style with a trip to the beach. From her views of the sunset shore, Ratajkowski posed in a mermaid-inspired look that included a shell-shaped bustier bralette. The orange ruffled hem of her top echoed into her choice of bottoms: a neon orange maxi skirt with a flowing fit and cutout belted waist.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
GQMagazine

Welcome to the Age of the Power Collab

A few years ago—after Louis Vuitton collaborated with Supreme in 2017, and Vetements collaborated with, well, everyone in 2016—there was talk that we had hit “peak collab.” The trick of a big luxury house working with an unexpected brand, usually cheaper and in some way outside the fashion system, seemed to have reached its zenith. Of course, peak collab didn’t mean that collaborations stopped: the Vuitton x Supreme linkup marked the moment when streetwear and luxury stopped dancing around each other and admitted they’ve been borrowing from each other for years. Now, Supreme regularly works with brands from Jean-Paul Gaultier to Yohji Yamamoto to, most recently, Pucci; Palace works with Polo, and Gucci with the North Face. And the Vetements collection wrote the playbook for brands like Ugg, Crocs, and Vibram to reinvent themselves as fashion-adjacent, or anti-cool: they could pose with a luxury brand as an unexpected collaborator, and the fancier brand got a finder’s fee, paid out in clout. The “abjection trend cycle,” as Highsnobiety’s Thom Bettridge called it, was ready to welcome almost any “uncool” brand with open arms.
ApparelPosted by
GQMagazine

Meet the Venetian Loafer, the Simple Shoe That’ll Supercharge Your Summer Style

We talk a lot about loafers around these parts, for good reason: From flashy bit joints to classic pennies, there’s no footwear that better suits the current moment. A little bit dressy, a little bit casual, as easy and comfortable as your house shoes. They look fantastic with shorts, with suits, with whatever. Hell, you might already have a pair—or five—in your regular rotation. Even so, there’s one rising style you’re probably not familiar with yet: the Venetian loafer.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
GQMagazine

The Affordable Vans Sneakers that Even Harry Styles Loves

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Harry Styles loves a bold fit. You're used to seeing the “Adore You” crooner in up-tempo ensembles (nappa leather suits, faux-fur boas, cropped wool knits) by the likes of Alessandro Michele over at Gucci, Harris Reed and up-and-coming British designer Steven Stokey Daley.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Cardi B, Halsey, Jared Leto, and More

If there is someone channeling a full-on, excessive summer mood, it’s Cardi B. The singer recently showed off her collection of Birkin bags while basking outdoors. The trove of luxury carryalls came in every hue possible from hot pink to fresh green. She gave her viewers a peek at them on her Instagram, to the tune of “Jane” from the album Culture III by her husband’s rap group Migos. One of our favorite looks? Cardi posing with a royal blue incarnation in a delicious Pucci look.