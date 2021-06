As the COVID-19 vaccination rollout advances and the roadmap out of lockdown becomes clearer, physical offices are eager to welcome employees back. Highly anticipated by some, viewed with skepticism by others, the transition from working from home to returning to the office environment is no easy feat. Companies planning to return to the workplace will likely face complex challenges. Over the last year, organizations successfully provided the right tools to allow workers to perform their jobs safely from home; now, they face a new obstacle–bringing employees back into the office in a safe environment, on-site and online.