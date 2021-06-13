Jasmine Cephas Jones Takes the Lead in ‘Blindspotting’
In 2018, Jasmine Cephas Jones appeared in the film “Blindspotting,” playing a smaller role alongside Daveed Diggs, her fellow “Hamilton” alum, and Rafael Casal, the pair of whom wrote, produced and starred in the movie. The actress was very much a side character — she played the partner of Casal’s character Miles, who is at the center of the film alongside his best friend, Collin (Diggs), a convicted felon serving out the end of his parole when he witnesses brutal police force that sends him spiraling.wwd.com