Jasmine Cephas Jones Takes the Lead in ‘Blindspotting’

Those who pondered if virtual events might be here to stay are informed that it’s quite the opposite: You may never log onto a Zoom cocktail again. With New York’s vaccination rates climbing and a stretch of nice early summer weather hitting the city, the social scene is making up for lost time with parties galore. On Thursday, Chanel threw a cocktail party and screening as part of its ongoing relationship with the Tribeca Festival — dropping the “Film” from the name this year — in the garden at MoMA. Julian Schnabel played host, showing his film “Basquiat,” which celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2021.