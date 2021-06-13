Cancel
Fairbanks, AK

Annual Relay For Life draws families, friends and survivors of cancer to walk together

By Alena Naiden, anaiden@newsminer.com
Kodiak Daily Mirror
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fairbanks community came together to honor cancer patients, survivors and anyone whose lives were touched by cancer. The Relay For Life — signature event for the American Cancer Society — brought at least a hundred Fairbanksans to the West Valley High school track on Saturday. Organizers raised at least $36,000 to help the society do research and provide support for cancer patients, said Annette Vrolyk, senior Development manager at the organization.

