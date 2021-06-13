Annual Relay For Life draws families, friends and survivors of cancer to walk together
The Fairbanks community came together to honor cancer patients, survivors and anyone whose lives were touched by cancer. The Relay For Life — signature event for the American Cancer Society — brought at least a hundred Fairbanksans to the West Valley High school track on Saturday. Organizers raised at least $36,000 to help the society do research and provide support for cancer patients, said Annette Vrolyk, senior Development manager at the organization.