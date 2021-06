The Minnesota Vikings have had a very active offseason. They just signed cornerback Bashaud Breeland two days ago to add to their busy offseason, but they could still add more to the roster. Currently they are close to $10 million under the salary cap and could still use a defensive end and wide receiver. Among the wide receivers left on the market are Dede Westbrook, Golden Tate and Larry Fitzgerald. One possible name that could be on the market soon is Jamison Crowder.