Taylor Hicks Pivots Due To Heavy Rain At Firefly Concert
2006 American Idol Winner Offers Up More Intimate Show For Those Who Weathered Storm. Although Hicks only has a few recognizable radio hits since winning American Idol back in 2006, he came to Charleston on what was billed as the Night Moves tour, with Hicks paying tribute to legendary rocker Bob Seger. Hicks’ smooth yet sultry voice is ideal for turning out Seger classics, putting his own spin on several of Seger’s most iconic songs. It was not the dozen or more Seger and Hicks songs many came out to hear, but the private concert amid the sounds of heavy rain and the occasional thunder clap made for memorable moments.holycitysinner.com