Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon says Rock Springs, Gillette, Glenrock, and Kemmerer are in the running to be the location of a Wyoming nuclear power plant once it is built. The governor, speaking with Glenn Woods Wednesday on the 'Wake Up Wyoming" program, said Rocky Mountain Power will make a decision by the end of the year which of the four will host the plant. The nuclear facility will be housed in what will be a retired coal-fired power plant. It will be built by Rocky Mountain Power and the Bill Gates company Terrapower.