Note: No traditional recap post for tonight’s game. After looking comatose at the beginning of this series, the Sixers’ bench carried over their strong second half in Game 2 to the first half tonight. The second unit scored 30 points in the first half, the most for a Sixers bench in a first half over the last 25 postseasons, per ESPN Stats and Info. The Sixers led by five at halftime, but the bad news was Danny Green leaving the game for good in the first quarter with a right calf strain.