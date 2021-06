Florida State redshirt freshman infielder Devyn Flaherty left no regrets on the diamond. "It was the most fun I've ever had in my life," Flaherty said. She's talking about the Seminoles run to the Women's College World Series. Flaherty, a former Riverview High softball player, helped FSU recover from an early ACC Tournament elimination at the hands of Duke University to make a run all the way to the sport's championship series June 8-10 against the University of Oklahoma. The Seminoles would lose the three-game series 2-1, but Flaherty said the experience of being in Oklahoma City for the event was unlike anything she had experienced — not just because of the wins themselves, though those were plenty fun, but because of the context of the sport's landscape heading into the season's final weeks.