Novak Djokovic v Stefanos Tsitsipas: French Open final – live! | Sport

On a more granular level, Calvin says: “Djokovic is very good at changing direction. He never lets a player take two equal shots in a row and will just do what he usually does: hit a lot of balls, try a few drop shots, and then be solid as granite if he gets close. Normally players would focus on Tsitsipas backhand, but I don’t think Djokovic will as he likes to change direction all the time. As for Tsitsipas, it’s hard to say what he will do because there are no real weaknesses to exploit. But I think you’ll see a lot of angled forehands crossed to open the court. You will have to take risks. You don’t want to get into a worldly baseline battle. ”