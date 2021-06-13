Cancel
L’Arc de Triomphe, wrapped up: Christo’s dream come true | Christo

Cover picture for the articleThe Arc de Triomphe in Paris will be wrapped in silver-blue cloth and red rope as a posthumous project planned by artist Christo since the early 1960s finally comes true. Work will begin next month on The Arc de Triomphe, Shrouded, a 14 million euro installation in one of the most recognized monuments in the world. The arch will be wrapped in 25,000 m2 / m of recyclable polypropylene fabric, fixed with 3,000 m of red rope, also recyclable.

The iconic Paris landmark will be covered in silvery blue fabric and red rope for 16 days. It's not often that one of the world's most iconic landmarks gets a makeover, but this fall, Paris's Arc de Triomphe is getting a temporary new look after more than a year of delays due to the pandemic.
