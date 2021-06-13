L’Arc de Triomphe, wrapped up: Christo’s dream come true | Christo
The Arc de Triomphe in Paris will be wrapped in silver-blue cloth and red rope as a posthumous project planned by artist Christo since the early 1960s finally comes true. Work will begin next month on The Arc de Triomphe, Shrouded, a 14 million euro installation in one of the most recognized monuments in the world. The arch will be wrapped in 25,000 m2 / m of recyclable polypropylene fabric, fixed with 3,000 m of red rope, also recyclable.thesaxon.org