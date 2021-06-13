L’Arc de Triomphe, wrapped up: Christo’s dream come true | Christo

Nigel Blackburn was fortunate enough to participate in the Pedal to Paris cycle ride back in 2018 in support of The Royal British Legion. Following Covid-19, Pedal to Paris is now in it’s 25th year and is a ride from Central London to Central Paris, a total of 460 kms over 4 days, which culminates with an epic finish, on closed roads through France, at the Arc de Triomphe. Back in 2018, over 280 cyclists participated not only raising awareness for The Legion but much needed funds as well. These funds go on to support initiatives such as the Battle Back programme and other rehabilitation and wellbeing activities.