After much controversy and politicking and social concern and all sorts of (still ongoing) drama, the 2021 Copa América looks set to go ahead in Brazil, starting this Sunday. The tournament was originally set to take place in 2020 (with the Copa moving to an even-years schedule, just like the Euros), but was pushed back to 2021 (as were the Euros) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And while the pandemic is still going strong in South America, including Brazil, the tournament is still set to go ahead (with just 10 teams, less the 2 non-South American invited teams, and without any fans) — and in Brazil, of all countries, having been just recently switched away from co-hosts Colombia (due to social unrest) and Argentina (due to the pandemic).