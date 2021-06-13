Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Worth, TX

Has NASCAR created a massive headache for fans?

By Asher Fair
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe format for this year’s NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway is as gimmicky as gimmicks get, and pretty much nobody understands it. Following 16 points-paying races, the NASCAR Cup Series is set for the first ever All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway this upcoming weekend. A total of...

beyondtheflag.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
FanSided

FanSided

100K+
Followers
287K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Texas State
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Austin Dillon
Person
Alex Bowman
Person
Kurt Busch
Person
Ryan Newman
Person
Martin Truex Jr.
Person
Brad Keselowski
Person
Cole Custer
Person
Joey Logano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Texas Motor Speedway#The Fan Vote#Fox Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
News Break
Motorsports
Related
MotorsportsFlorida Times-Union

NASCAR Q&A: When will Kyle Larson get off the gas, and what's with Keselowski?

How much longer does Kyle Larson’s roll continue?. If he keeps it up through this week it could be another month or so before he slows down. But if history is a judge, he’ll be challenged at Sonoma, and not just because teammate Chase Elliott is NASCAR’s current road-course ace. Odd recent history for Larson at Sonoma. In his last three starts there (2017-19), he won the pole each time, and in the three before that, he was no worse than fifth in qualifying. But his average finish is 17.5, with his best being a 10th two years ago. Yeah, I know, all of that was before he was bedding down in the Hendrick stable.
CelebritiesThe Sun US

What is Jeff Gordon’s net worth?

JEFF Gordon is one of NASCAR's most famous drivers. Gordon, 49, has made his career by being a race car driver in NASCAR. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gordon's net worth is an estimated $200 million. From racing alone, he has made an estimated $500 million in winnings and endorsements...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Bubba Wallace talks ‘unfair advantage’ over other drivers

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace recently discussed the importance of sleep and his partnership with Chilisleep and their resident sleep guru Tara Youngblood. 23XI Racing NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace recently discussed his partnership with Chilisleep and their resident sleep guru Tara Youngblood. Being a professional race car...
MotorsportsPopculture

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Admits He's 'Terrified' of NASCAR Event

Dale Earnhardt Jr. admits he's "terrified" of a NASCAR event he took part in this weekend. In his Dale Jr. Download podcast, Earnhardt participated in his weekly segment in which he answers questions from fans. One fan asked if he felt nervous calling this past weekend's race after taking some time off from the booth.
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Alex Bowman to drive Hendrick No. 48 car through 2023

Hendrick Motorsports announced Friday that Alex Bowman has signed a two-year contract to drive the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet through the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Bowman’s contract aligns with Ally’s own contract with HMS. Both deals now run through 2023. He had previously signed a one-year extension last year.
MotorsportsNBC Sports

What drivers said after Nashville

Here’s what drivers said following Sunday’s inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway …. Kyle Larson – Winner: “It’s still just early on, so it could change. I think fans can appreciate me because I do it in all different types of forms of racing, not just NASCAR. You don’t know what car I’m going to be in on what day of the week. I could be in a sprint car like I will be tomorrow, in a late model middle of the week some other day, then a Cup car on Sunday. I think fans, because I’m a little bit different than your normal race car driver, I think that’s why fans so far seem to still cheer me on and like to see me winning. Too, I think they can appreciate my story and how hard I’ve had to work to come and get to where I’m at today, too. I think there’s a lot that goes into it. I appreciate the fan support and I like being a fan favorite. It definitely means a lot to me.”
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Nashville takeaways: Kyle Larson shows another side in recent win streak

LEBANON, Tenn. — Whether he’s saving fuel, defending a lead or managing his car, Kyle Larson has displayed a calmness during his recent win streak. Sunday at Nashville Superspeedway proved another test for this season’s winningest Cup driver, once known for not always winning when he dominated an event. His...
MotorsportsPosted by
Racing News

Nashville Starting Lineup: June 20, 2021 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR qualifying results from Nashville Superspeedway. Today, the NASCAR Cup Series takes on the 1.333-mile of Nashville Superspeedway. Now, they’ll set the starting grid via a round of single car qualifying just a few hours before the race. View 2021 Nashville qualifying times below. Nashville Menu: NASCAR. Entries/Info | TV...
MotorsportsPosted by
thedrive

NASCAR’s Landon Cassill Becomes the First Driver to Be Paid Entirely in Crypto

He will be paid in a variety of digital assets at the going "market rate." Cryptocurrency is quickly growing into a very normal part of life. From plain investing to paying friends and buying goods on the internet, there's always a way to spend your money—including paying a $5-million ransom to get a pipeline back online. Hell, you could even buy a Tesla with Bitcoin—well, you could until CEO Elon Musk decided not to accept it.
Motorsportsracer.com

NASCAR disqualifies Elliott from Nashville after five loose lug nuts

Chase Elliott has been disqualified after Sunday’s race at Nashville Superspeedway because of five loose lug nuts on his Chevrolet during post-race inspection. Elliott will receive one point and placed last (39th) in the Ally 400 finishing order. He also loses the playoff point earned for winning the race’s first stage, and Kurt Busch will be credited with winning the stage.
MotorsportsFlorida Times-Union

Kyle Larson is NASCAR's best act in Music City return

Remember about six weeks ago when we were talking about how much parity there was in NASCAR this season?. Yeah, Kyle Larson had enough of that nonsense. Larson dominated Sunday's Cup return to Nashville, cruising to his third straight points-paying win in a row and fourth overall. He led pretty much every lap, won every stage, and is head and shoulders above everyone else right now.
Sonoma, CAPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Larson did something no driver had ever done before

Kyle Larson’s second straight dominant victory on Sunday afternoon at Sonoma Raceway marked a first in NASCAR Cup Series history. For the second consecutive weekend, it was Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson who dominated a NASCAR Cup Series race en route to taking the checkered flag. Two Sundays ago, he won...
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Does Bubba Wallace deserve all the hate?

Bubba Wallace has garnered more hate and criticism than any other NASCAR driver in the last year. But how much of that should really fall on his shoulders?. One year ago today, hours after rain had caused the NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway to be postponed from Sunday, June 21 to Monday, June 22, NASCAR released the following statement.
Motorsportsrotoballer.com

All 400: DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy NASCAR Lineup Picks

There's just something about NASCAR and Nashville that mix together. And by the look of things, Sunday's inaugural Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway could be a good one. Did you see that Xfinity Series race? Holy smoke what a show. And not to get too technical, but given the...