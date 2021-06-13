Cancel
More than a year later, local businesses are still affected by semiconductor shortage

By Jacob Holley
Grand Forks Herald
Cover picture for the articleIn March 2020, Andrew Schneider began facing the biggest issue his business would have to endure for more than a year. The problems began as a high demand for freezers when people were stockpiling food at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. It snowballed from there into a long-term shortage of semiconductors that has left Dakota TV & Appliance, as well as other local businesses, high and dry while trying to maintain profits and salvage relationships with increasingly impatient customers.

#Semiconductor Industry#Semiconductors#Smart Appliances#Dakota Tv Appliance#Chevrolet#Rydellbuys#Grand Forks Subaru#Covid
