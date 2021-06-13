More than a year later, local businesses are still affected by semiconductor shortage
In March 2020, Andrew Schneider began facing the biggest issue his business would have to endure for more than a year. The problems began as a high demand for freezers when people were stockpiling food at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. It snowballed from there into a long-term shortage of semiconductors that has left Dakota TV & Appliance, as well as other local businesses, high and dry while trying to maintain profits and salvage relationships with increasingly impatient customers.www.grandforksherald.com