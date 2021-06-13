Cancel
The Strokes reopened Irving Plaza w/ John Mulaney, Maya Wiley, AOC & Dev Hynes (pics, video, setlist)

By Amanda Hatfield
brooklynvegan.com
 9 days ago

Live music is officially back in NYC: The Strokes heralded its return, playing the first show at Irving Plaza on Saturday night (6/12) since the venue shut down for renovations pre-COVID, in 2019. The show, a very small one for the band (who headlined Barclays Center the last time they played NYC), was a benefit for Democratic NYC mayoral candidate Maya Wiley, who Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also recently endorsed. AOC was also in the house for Saturday night's show, both joining Maya on stage and dancing in the balcony (as you can see in the videos below).

www.brooklynvegan.com
