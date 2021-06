It doesn’t happen often, but by trading their first-round pick, the LA Kings can actually accelerate their rebuild. The LA Kings currently hold the eighth selection in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft scheduled for July 23rd and 24th. Though certainly not as hyped as last year when the team held the second selection, the Kings should still get a very good player at number eight. Whoever they select would be added to what is considered by many to be the top prospect pool in the NHL.