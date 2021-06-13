This Chef-Loved Cast Iron Company Just Launched a New Grill Pan That's Great for Father's Day

The Great American Burger is a treat whose history goes back to a rather unpleasant individual who created this type of meat in a rather unpleasant way. It seems that Genghis Khan and his Mongol marauders liked their meat soft and tender. To soften the sinewy meats of the time, they would place pieces on the backs of their horses, under the saddle, and then ride all day. The bouncing and heat would soften the fibers of the meat and when they stopped, they would enjoy the softened meat. This technique was carried to Russia and beyond and steak tartare was born.