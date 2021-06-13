Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

This Chef-Loved Cast Iron Company Just Launched a New Grill Pan That's Great for Father's Day

By Aly Walansky
Allrecipes.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Father's Day will be more poignant this year. Many Americans continue to celebrate virtually or from a distance, while others are having an epic long-awaited reunion. But whether you're celebrating the father figure in your life from near or far, Father's Day is a great time to honor all his favorite hobbies and interests, such as summertime grilling.

www.allrecipes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grilling#Pans#Cast Iron#Food Drink#Americans#Smithey Ironware Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Shoppingmyrecipes.com

Shoppers Call This the 'Best Pan for Grilling Meat'-and It's Under $40 on Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. With warm weather officially here, home cooks everywhere are tugging the covers off their outdoor grills, ready to sear everything from burgers and brats to caramelized pineapple and huge slabs of steak. While grilling is certainly synonymous with the summer months, not everyone has access to a patio or backyard to fit a grill. But no matter: These days, it's easy to replicate the smoky, charred goodies from the outdoors with an indoor grill pan.
Panama City Beach, FLWJHG-TV

Chef shares tips for summer, Father’s Day

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Summer is here and Father’s Day is just around the corner. NewsChannel 7′s Sam Martello was live from outside the station Friday morning with some great recipes for your next BBQ. Gaye Sandoz, Director for the LSU AgCenter Food Incubator, has over 35 years...
Food & DrinksPosted by
104.3 WOW Country

Win Dad A New Grill for Father’s Day

104.3 Wow Country and Leisure Time Inc. are giving you a chance to win your Dad a brand new grill for Father's Day. We want to replace the ugliest, nastiest grill in the Treasure Valley and replace it with this beautiful new GMG Grill from Leisure Time that is even WiFi controlled!
Food & Drinksthejewishstar.com

Summer’s here. Great grilled burgers are back!

The Great American Burger is a treat whose history goes back to a rather unpleasant individual who created this type of meat in a rather unpleasant way. It seems that Genghis Khan and his Mongol marauders liked their meat soft and tender. To soften the sinewy meats of the time, they would place pieces on the backs of their horses, under the saddle, and then ride all day. The bouncing and heat would soften the fibers of the meat and when they stopped, they would enjoy the softened meat. This technique was carried to Russia and beyond and steak tartare was born.
Lifestylehinowdaily.com

City Mill’s Father’s Day gift guide for grill masters

If your dad loves to grill, City Mill has the perfect Father's Day gift for him! City Mill Marketing Manager Shannan Okinishi joins HI Now host Kainoa Carlson to talk about all the best grills and accessories. Sponsored by City Mill. The Oklahoma Joe’s Smoker is perfect for the dad...
RecipesAsbury Park Press

The Always Pan combines 8 pieces of cookware into 1—and it's on sale for Father's Day 2021

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If you enjoy spending hours in the kitchen and experimenting with new recipes, you've likely heard of the cult-favorite Always pan. This little beauty replaces eight different pieces of cookware—and you can currently get it for a discount in a bundled deal with the Everday chef's knife for Father's Day 2021.
Food & Drinkspursuitist.com

Experience The Macallan & James Beard Chefs for Father’s Day

Looking to give dad something he won’t forget this Father’s Day?. The Macallan invites whisky lovers to join Cask To Kitchen: The Macallan Culinary Master Class; a one-of-a-kind, virtual experience co-hosted by a James Beard recognized chef and The Macallan. Three sessions will be hosted by JBF recognized chefs Michael Anthony from NY, Michael Cimarusti from LA, and Bradley Kilgore of Miami.
Food & DrinksPine And Lakes News

Chef's Hat: Fire up the grill for spaghetti and meatballs

Some weekends are just perfect for firing up the grill - like this past weekend. Not too hot or too cold, a light breeze and the bugs have not begun to swarm. The only problem was the cupboard was a bit bare. There was no chicken, no pork, no steak. There was an overwhelming amount of hamburger, but a plain old burger just didn’t sound appealing.
Food & DrinksRecycled Crafts

BBQ Grill Father’s Day Card Tutorial

Is your dad the king of the grill? This simple Father’s Day card from Shauna is perfect for any grill master with it’s bright red grill colored with Copic markers. and the plaid pattern create with a background stamp. She’s sharing a tutorial over on her blog. Visit The Foiled...
RecipesPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Father's Day Brunch Ideas Sourced by Chefs, but Easy To Make at Home

[dropcapS[/dropcap]tumped on what to get your Dad or husband for Father's Day? Don't be. We've sourced Martha Stewart to bring you 15 Father's Day Brunch Recipes that Dad will love, and you can even serve them in bed. Skip the peanut butter or cream cheese bagel and make Dad a real breakfast. We think Dad will enjoy a relaxing morning over Father's Day gifts anyway!
Celebritiesmarthastewart.com

This Popular Olive Oil Brand Just Released a Grilling Set That's Perfect for Father's Day

Still need a Father's Day gift for the special guy in your life who loves to grill? Brightland, the olive oil brand beloved by food fans and celebrities like Jessica Alba, has launched a gift set with its best-selling olive oil, a jar of hand-harvested salt, and a cedar grill plank. The kit, only available for a limited period of time, is bound to score top marks from the special guy in your life who loves to grill.
ShoppingPosted by
HelloGiggles

Target Launched a Father's Day Gift Guide, and So Many Great Finds Are on Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Not sure what to get the dad who has everything for Father's Day? Don't worry, Target is here to help. Ahead of the big day, which falls on June 20 this year, Target released a massive gift guide filled with hundreds of amazing gift ideas that will delight every dad-even the ones that insist they don't want anything.
Hollis, OKhomehacks.co

Cowboy cook shares tips on how to fix a sticky cast iron pan

He was the Official Chuck Wagon of Oklahoma in 1996. Kent Rollins was born and raised in Hollis, Oklahoma. He started his cooking career when he bought a chuck wagon back in 1993. Soon, he began cooking for ranches and his venture eventually expanded into catering. His growing popularity propelled...
ShoppingMLive.com

Great grill deals for Father’s Day, savings on charcoal, gas grills, accessories

Father’s Day is the perfect time to pick up some new grill essentials. Even if you’re not currently in the market for dad-gifts, it’s June—the season of backyard cooking and “fire up the grill” meals. Whether you’re searching for the best Father’s Day surprise, or simply sprucing up your grill setup, these retailers have you covered.
Napa, CANapa Valley Register

St. Helena Farmers' Market: Get your grill on for Father's Day

This year Father’s Day will be different, or rather thankfully more like celebrations past. Gatherings will be bigger and more intimate than last year, and what better way to bring our family and friends together than to offer up what dads love — the grill and a great slab of meat!
RecipesOne Green Planet

15 Charred Vegetable Recipes to Make on the Grill for Father’s Day!

These charred vegetable recipes are perfect for summer and here just in time for Father’s Day! Dads can grill their favorite veggies outside, while the rest of the family swims and enjoys a beautiful June day. Grilling vegetables is really easy and a great way to make your meal a bit more fun–especially if you put the veggies on skewers. Almost any vegetable that you would roast can be grilled–carrots, asparagus, zucchini, eggplant. You name it! Pair them with a classic grilled pineapple for a perfect Father’s Day meal.
ShoppingPosted by
Forbes

Father’s Day Gift Guide: The Best Chef’s Knives

If you’re still looking for a Father’s Day gift, a classic chef’s knife is a great option. It’s practical, functional and (especially for the high end options) a handcrafted work of art. The chef’s knives highlighted below are listed from most to least expensive, and all of them are kitchen workhorses that can handle a variety of tasks.