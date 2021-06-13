Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Euro 2020: Karim Benzema declares himself 100 percent fit

albuquerqueexpress.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMunich [Germany], June 13 (ANI): Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has declared himself 100 per cent fit for France's Euro 2020 campaign after recovering from a knee injury sustained during a friendly last week. "I'm very good. I was able to resume training with the group yesterday," Goal quoted Benzema...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Didier Deschamps
Person
Olivier Giroud
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ani#French#Euro 2020 Group F
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
News Break
Soccer
News Break
UEFA
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
News Break
Champions League
Country
Germany
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
besoccer.com

Deschamps confirms 'knock' for France star Benzema ahead of Euro 2020

Karim Benzema was forced off during the first half of France's win over Bulgaria, prompting concern over his place at Euros 2020. France head coach Didier Deschamps confirmed Karim Benzema suffered a "knock" that will require further assessment after the world champions finalised their Euro 2020 preparations. Benzema was withdrawn...
ESPN

France's Oivier Giroud shines after Karim Benzema's injury scare in win

France substitute Olivier Giroud made the most of his time on the pitch with a double as the world champions beat Bulgaria 3-0 in their final Euro 2020 warm-up game after fellow forward Karim Benzema came off with a possible knee injury on Tuesday. - Euro 2020 on ESPN: Stream...
UEFAstateofpress.com

Benzema injury update ahead of Euro 2020 opener

Is almost an embarrassment of riches available to Didier Deschamps’ French side not only in the striking department but throughout the entire squad. However, the forward line in particular is utterly spectacular. The striking options alone include the likes of Real Madrid Karim Benzema, PSG Kylian Mbappe, Barcelona’s Antoine Griezmann and Monaco’s Wissam Ben Yedder.
UEFAmelodyinter.com

France’s Benzema should be fit to face Germany in Euros

France forward Karim Benzema, who sustained a knee injury during a friendly on Tuesday, is expected to take part in his team’s Euro 2020 Group F opener against Germany, the French federation (FFF) said on Thursday. Benzema, who limped off the pitch in the world champions’ 3-0 win over Bulgaria,...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

'They call me the phoenix from Grenoble': Olivier Giroud lives up to his France nickname as Chelsea striker comes off the bench to score twice in final Euro 2020 warm-up game after Karim Benzema went off injured

Olivier Giroud proved he can still play a key role for France at this summer's Euros after coming off the bench to score twice in their final warm-up game with Bulgaira. Giroud netted twice in the final 10 minutes to give Didier Deschamps' side a 3-0 victory over Bulgaria after Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring in the 29th minute.
Soccerthestatszone.com

EURO 2020 Fantasy Football Matchday 1 – head-to-head comparisons: Karim Benzema vs Memphis Depay

We’ve created a mini-league for the official EURO 2020 Fantasy Football game. Can you beat the TSZ staff? Click below to join!. For the first time in over five years, Karim Benzema (€10.0m) has been called up for France international duty ahead of EURO 2020 and made his return in a friendly against Wales leading up to Matchday 1, missing a penalty in the match. Benzema has netted 27 goals for France across his career so far and earned a recall from France head coach Didier Deschamps off the back of an outstanding season for club side Real Madrid, in which the 33-year-old racked up 30 goals in 46 appearances across all competitions.
Soccergranthshala.com

Jose Mourinho jokes Cristiano Ronaldo was ‘in love’ with Karim Benzema at Real Madrid because he was unselfish and allowed him to take the glory as he backs the France star to shine at Euro 2020 and ‘bring the best’ out of Kylian Mbappe

Jose Mourinho has joked that Cristiano Ronaldo was ‘in love’ with Karim Benzema at Real Madrid and is backing the striker to star in this summer’s European Championship. The former Madrid boss opened up about the top Euro 2020 strikers he has worked with in the past, including Ronaldo, Benzema, Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku. Sun.
Soccerthesaxon.org

Olivier Giroud still at war with Karim Benzema? He sends her an unexpected message

Is Olivier Giroud still at war with Karim Benzema? The football player sent him an unexpected message. He is one of the best players of his generation but Karim Benzema has been dividing since his return to the France team. And for good reason, the center-forward of Real Madrid has often been at the heart of controversy. During the first confinement in 2020, he had also launched a spade to Olivier Giroud after his selection from the Blues: “You don’t confuse F1 with karting, and I’m nice. I know I’m F1.” But what does the main person think now that he will play alongside him? Asked about this during a press conference given this Sunday in Clairefontaine, he replied: “We haven’t had the opportunity to discuss it but maybe it will happen. Anyway, it’s still something that makes me smile today so, no, no, I say it again for the hundredth time maybe I have no problem with that, no grudge. “
SoccerYardbarker

Karim Benzema suffers injury and leaves the field in tears playing for France against Bulgaria

France faced Bulgaria this evening at the Stade de France in Paris. They’re a strong outfit, having defeated Wales 3-0 last Wednesday, and took a 29th minute lead on the night through Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann . Griezmann forms an enviable front three alongside Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema, so talented they keep Kingsley Coman and Ousmane Dembele out of the starting lineup.