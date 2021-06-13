Baloise Belgium Tour: Mark Cavendish wins final sprint as Remco Evenepoel secures overall title

Deceuninck-Quick-Step has announced that Sam Bennett is not going to start at the Tour of Belgium as it was expected. The Irishman was supposed to be at the start line of the Belgian race, being part of the team that is set to be led by Remco Evenepoel. The most successful sprinter of the peloton of the season so far, with seven victories, is suffering from pain and will be replaced by Mark Cavendish.