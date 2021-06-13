Cancel
Baloise Belgium Tour: Mark Cavendish wins final sprint as Remco Evenepoel secures overall title

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) sealed overall victory at the Baloise Belgium Tour, as teammate Mark Cavendish emotionally won the final sprint stage in Beringen. Evenepoel won the 11km time trial stage on the second day of racing and then Deceuninck-QuickStep carefully defended his blue leader’s jersey. Teammate Yves Lampaert finished second overall at 46 seconds, with Gianni Marchand (Tarteletto-Isorex) third at 56 seconds. New Zealand's 19-year-old Finn Fisher-Black of the Jumbo-Visma development team continued to impress, finishing fourth overall at 1:04.

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

