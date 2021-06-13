Cancel
Portland, OR

‘Teetering on the edge’: Portland homelessness workers at risk of becoming homeless due to low pay

By Nicole Hayden
The Oregonian
 9 days ago
A long list of unexpected costs has strained Essence Welck’s bank account over the past few years. Car repairs. The move to an apartment after a separation. And most recently, travel because of the loss of her mother. As a single mother in the Portland metro area, she found each...

Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Coronavirus in Oregon: 2 deaths and 78 new cases in lowest count in a year

Oregon health officials announced two deaths connected to the coronavirus Monday and 78 new cases -- the lowest daily total since June 2020. While the low case count is notable, the Oregon Health Authority typically reports lower numbers Mondays than other days of the week. The weekly average is currently about 240 new cases a day, a rate Oregon last saw in March and, before that, in September.
Idaho StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Move to Idaho would benefit all

The frustrations of Oregonians living in eastern and southern Oregon were vented in the June 9 article “Rural Oregonians who want to move border with Idaho say they ‘no longer recognize’ their own state.” May I offer a simple solution? These Oregonians should just move to Idaho. Idahoans, whose state legislature is just a few votes short of an ultra-right-wing majority, would welcome thousands of conservative voters to their ranks. Conversely, more liberal Oregonians would welcome a fall in real estate prices, and real estate agents in Idaho would likewise welcome a rise in land prices there. Merchants in cities just across the Oregon border would welcome a flood of fresh Idaho customers eager to escape sales taxes. New Idahoans eager to start businesses would welcome the chance to pay employees the starvation-level Idaho minimum wage. Progressive Oregonians in eastern and southern Oregon would be glad to get rid of thousands of continually griping conservative voters, and perhaps that area of the state could start to make some political and economic gains.
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Portland’s police chief: ‘It’s tough to move forward when you’re really dealing with a lot of setbacks’

Last summer, the City Council disbanded the Portland police team focused on curbing gun violence. As shootings and homicides spike to record levels, a new team envisioned to do proactive policing to get guns off the street with greater community oversight hasn’t materialized because less than a handful of officers have put in for the job.
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

After 2020 hiatus, new Miss Oregon crowned in Seaside

SEASIDE — Miss Emerald Valley Abigail Hayes is the new Miss Oregon. Hayes, of Damascus, was crowned Saturday night, the final evening of the Miss Oregon competition held at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center. “I’m feeling like this is a dream,” Hayes said moments after receiving the crown from...