Portland, OR

Readers respond: The real steal

By Letters to the editor
Posted by 
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 9 days ago
However lofty and noble Sen. Joe Manchin’s justification for opposing voting rights legislation, the truth is painfully pathetic. He won’t support a bill that isn’t bipartisan. Gee, if only there were an iota of Republican interest in that. The reality, clearly stated by Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, is universal opposition to anything with Democratic fingerprints -- from COVID-19 to infrastructure to voting rights, and even things Republicans support or once supported.

The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
