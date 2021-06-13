Julie Chrisley Shares Parenting Dos and Don’ts: Grounding, Drinking and More

Jana Kramer is opening up about how her inner circle is helping her move forward amid her divorce from Mike Caussin. During the latest episode of her Whine Down podcast, the 37-year-old actress invited her former Dancing With the Stars partner, Gleb Savchenko, on as a virtual guest, where she revealed she reached out to him for advice on co-parenting. Kramer shares two kids, daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 2, with Caussin. Savchenko shares two daughters, Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3, with Elena Samodanova, who filed for divorce from the DWTS pro last December.