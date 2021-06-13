Julie Chrisley Shares Parenting Dos and Don’ts: Grounding, Drinking and More
Julie Chrisley knows best — especially when it comes to raising her kids. That's why the reality star, 48, doesn't give social media mom-shamers the time of day. "I just don't believe in giving a voice to someone with three followers," the Chrisley Knows Best star recently explained to Us Weekly exclusively. "I am not typically one to read a bunch of comments because I just don't like to get that into my brain."