Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Alan Vera goes 1-1 on final day of Poland Open

teamusa.org
 10 days ago

The last of the U.S. wrestlers wrapped up competition at the Poland Open today, as Alan Vera went 1-1 at 87 kg in Greco-Roman. In his opening bout, Vera took out the tournament champion from 2020, Dogan Goktas of Turkey. Vera was put down first, and looked to be in trouble as Goktas earned a turn from par terre with a gutwrench. However, on his second turn attempt, Vera stepped over, putting Gotkas on his back, cutting the score to 3-2. In the second period, Goktas was put down, giving Vera the 3-3 lead on criteria. Vera fended Goktas off for the rest of the match to advance to the quarterfinals.

www.teamusa.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goes 1#Boxing#Combat#Vera Assakalov#Nyac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Olympic Games
News Break
Combat Sports
Country
Hungary
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccervavel.com

Poland 1-2 Slovakia: Live score and updates from Euro 2020

FT The referee blows his whistle for the end of the match and what a brilliant win for Slovakia! Although they were second best for most of the night, they displayed the qualities that got them here: tenacity, toughness and being opportunistic. Games against Spain and Sweden lie ahead, but they'll be in with a shout for the knockout rounds now.
Sportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

WTC final: Day 1 called off

Southampton [UK], June 18 (ANI): Incessant rain saw the opening day's play in the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl being called off without a ball being bowled on Friday. Taking to Twitter, BCCI wrote: "UPDATE - Unfortunately, play on Day 1 has...
Worldatlantanews.net

WTC Final: Inspection soon to decide on Day 1 play

Southampton [UK], June 18 (ANI): With rain playing spoilsport, the first session of the opening day of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand was washed off. And with rain finally stopping in the second session, an inspection will take place at 3pm local time -- 7:30 pm IST.
SoccerBuffalo News

Poland 1-2 Slovakia

Slovakia’s Robert Mak was absolutely flying in the first half, nutmegging a Poland defender in a play that culminated in a Wojciech Szczesny own goal. Karol Linetty got the equalizer for Poland just seconds after the restart, but a second yellow by Grzegorz Krychowiak doomed Poland’s efforts and Slovakia netted the go-ahead goal courtesy of Milan Skriniar shortly after.
UEFAPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

The Latest: Skriniar scores, Slovakia beats Poland 2-1

Slovakia capitalized on a second-half red card and got a goal from Milan Skriniar in a 2-1 victory over Poland at the European Championship. The Inter Milan center back brought down a corner and toe-poked the ball into the net from 15 meters in the 69th minute. The goal came seven minutes after Poland midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak had been sent off for a second yellow card.
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

2021 French Olympic Trials: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

The action is beginning in Chartres, France as the country's greatest swimmers attempt to add their names to the 2021 Olympic roster. Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. 2021 FRENCH ELITE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS. Tuesday, June 15 – Sunday, June 20, 2021. Piscine de l’Odyssée, Chartres, France. Long Course Meters...
Sportssemoball.com

Slovakia stifles Lewandoswki, beats Poland 2-1 at Euro 2020

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) -- Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar stopped Robert Lewandowski from scoring at one end, and then showed the world player of the year just how to do it on the other. Underlining his growing importance for a national team that's for so long relied on Marek Hamsik,...
FIFAFrankfort Times

Lewandowski gives Poland 1-1 draw against Spain at Euro 2020

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — While Spain kept misfiring, Robert Lewandowski came through for Poland. The FIFA player of the year gave his team hope for advancement at the European Championship on Saturday by scoring a second-half equalizer in a 1-1 draw with a Spanish team that continued to miss chance after chance and is now in danger of early elimination.
SoccerElko Daily Free Press

Spain 1-1 Poland

Chances were at a premium for Spain and Poland in their Group E clash, but it was Alvaro Morata’s strike in the first half that gives Luis Enrique’s side an early lead after VAR review. Robert Lewandowski’s header levels the match, before Gerard Moreno’s penalty effort hits the post and Morata’s follow-up goes way wide.
Soccereasybranches.com

Spain 1-1 Poland: The inquisition might start soon... - Football365

Spain laboured to another draw at Euro 2020 as they were held by Poland to put pressure on their final game with Slovakia. In the second of a series of profiles of TeamSG competitors who have qualified for next month's Olympic Games, CNA speaks to a gymnast who has always persevered.
SoccerYardbarker

Alvaro Morata on target as Spain held to frustrating 1-1 Poland draw

Spain’s search for a first Euro 2020 win goes on as Luis Enrique’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by Poland in Sevilla. La Roja were aiming to bounce back from their 0-0 stalemate against Sweden in the tournament opener but Enrique’s charges were unable to find a late winner at the Estadio de La Cartuja.
SportsPosted by
defpen

Sha’Carri Richardson wins Olympic Trials 100m title

Sha’Carri Richardson came into the Olympic Trials as the favorite in the women’s 100m. She showed exactly why she had that reputation in the semi-finals and finals of the 100. With a talented field, perhaps the most challenging Richardson has faced, the 5’1″ speedster didn’t seem bothered whatsoever. Her orange hair and signature matching nails highlighting her path all the way down the straightaway.
Golfamateurgolf.com

Mikkelsen, Sughrue take titles at the C.B. Macdonald Invitational

Kris Mikkelsen (Atlanta, Ga.) and Matt Sughrue (Arlington, Va.) were the mid-am and senior winners of the C.B. Macdonald Invitational ("The Singles") at the National Golf Links of America in Southampton, N.Y. Mikkelsen, a former Georgia Tech player, shot a 1-under 71 in qualifying to comfortably make the top 16...
SportsRoscommon Herald

Euro 2020: Wasteful Spain struggle to 1-1 draw with Poland

Spain were again haunted by their inability to finish off chances as they drew 1-1 with Poland on Saturday after missing a second-half penalty to leave their hopes of making the Euro 2020 knockouts hanging in the balance. Alvaro Morata gave Spain the lead in the 25th minute but Poland,...