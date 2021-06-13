Alan Vera goes 1-1 on final day of Poland Open

The last of the U.S. wrestlers wrapped up competition at the Poland Open today, as Alan Vera went 1-1 at 87 kg in Greco-Roman. In his opening bout, Vera took out the tournament champion from 2020, Dogan Goktas of Turkey. Vera was put down first, and looked to be in trouble as Goktas earned a turn from par terre with a gutwrench. However, on his second turn attempt, Vera stepped over, putting Gotkas on his back, cutting the score to 3-2. In the second period, Goktas was put down, giving Vera the 3-3 lead on criteria. Vera fended Goktas off for the rest of the match to advance to the quarterfinals.